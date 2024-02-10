More than a thousand homes in Zakarpattia are without gas supply due to a tree falling on a gas pipe

As a result of a tree falling on a gas pipe in Transcarpathia, more than a thousand homes are without gas supply. Gas supply is completely cut off in the villages of Vyshovatyi, Dobrianske, Vilkhivtsi and partially Neresnytsia, according to the Transcarpathian Regional Water Supply Company, UNN reports.

As a result of a tree falling on a high-pressure gas pipe F-219 in the village of Ternovo, Tyachiv district, the following villages were completely disconnected from gas supply: Vyshovatyi, Dobrianske, Vilkhivtsi and partially Neresnytsia - the statement said.

It is noted that 1058 houses, a school and a kindergarten, as well as two bakeries are without gas.

Work to resolve this issue is ongoing. All necessary forces and means have been deployed. Gas supply is expected to be restored within the next day - they add in the OBA.

