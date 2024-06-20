$41.340.03
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 13475 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM • 133191 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 133982 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 148106 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 204634 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 242314 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 149817 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 370459 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 182895 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149886 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

More than 70 schools have been opened in Zaporizhia, where you can conduct the educational process in bomb shelters and dungeons

Kyiv • UNN

 • 11809 views

More than 70 schools have been opened in Zaporizhia region, where the educational process can be conducted in bomb shelters and dungeons, and this year it is planned to build 10 full-fledged bomb shelters for 10,000 students.

More than 70 schools have been opened in Zaporizhia, where you can conduct the educational process in bomb shelters and dungeons

In the Zaporozhye region, over the past three months, more than 70 schools have been opened where you can conduct the educational process in bomb shelters, in a dungeon. The next task is to build full-fledged bomb shelters, where a thousand children a day will be able to conduct a full-fledged educational process. This was announced by the chairman of the Zaporozhye regional military administration Ivan Fedorov on the air of the telethon, the correspondent reports UNN.

The task that we set for ourselves is that 50 thousand children in the Zaporozhye region should come to school. How we solve this problem. Over the past three months, we have opened more than 70 schools where you can conduct the educational process in bomb shelters, in the dungeon. Unfortunately, this is an incomplete offline educational process, because some classes are published twice a week, some once. This depends on the capacity of the shelter that is available in a particular school, which we have agreed with all participants in the security process, both for the police, military and rescuers. Therefore, we have opened more than 70 schools – this is 15 thousand. who  attend schools today, although unfortunately not systematically

Fedorov said.

According to him, the next task is to build full – fledged bomb shelters, where a thousand children a day will be able to conduct a full-fledged educational process.

"We have already started building three such schools, in the next few days we will start building three more schools, and in general, this year we have a task to build 10 such schools for 10 thousand students," Fedorov said.

The Cabinet of Ministers has restricted the presence of outsiders in shelters in schools and kindergartens02.02.24, 14:42 • 19518 views

He also spoke about financial assistance.

"We are assisted here, both by the Ministry of education and science, which has allocated 420 million subventions for the construction of these institutions, and by international partners. For example, the Lithuanian government has also committed itself to building at least one school, which they will design themselves and which they will build themselves. Also, our international partners UNICEF  agreed to allocate 3 million euros for the reconstruction of our old shelters," Fedorov said.

10.08.23, 10:21 • 277807 views

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Society
UNICEF
