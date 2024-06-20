More than 70 schools have been opened in Zaporizhia, where you can conduct the educational process in bomb shelters and dungeons

In the Zaporozhye region, over the past three months, more than 70 schools have been opened where you can conduct the educational process in bomb shelters, in a dungeon. The next task is to build full-fledged bomb shelters, where a thousand children a day will be able to conduct a full-fledged educational process. This was announced by the chairman of the Zaporozhye regional military administration Ivan Fedorov on the air of the telethon, the correspondent reports UNN.

The task that we set for ourselves is that 50 thousand children in the Zaporozhye region should come to school. How we solve this problem. Over the past three months, we have opened more than 70 schools where you can conduct the educational process in bomb shelters, in the dungeon. Unfortunately, this is an incomplete offline educational process, because some classes are published twice a week, some once. This depends on the capacity of the shelter that is available in a particular school, which we have agreed with all participants in the security process, both for the police, military and rescuers. Therefore, we have opened more than 70 schools – this is 15 thousand. who attend schools today, although unfortunately not systematically Fedorov said.

According to him, the next task is to build full – fledged bomb shelters, where a thousand children a day will be able to conduct a full-fledged educational process.

"We have already started building three such schools, in the next few days we will start building three more schools, and in general, this year we have a task to build 10 such schools for 10 thousand students," Fedorov said.

The Cabinet of Ministers has restricted the presence of outsiders in shelters in schools and kindergartens

He also spoke about financial assistance.

"We are assisted here, both by the Ministry of education and science, which has allocated 420 million subventions for the construction of these institutions, and by international partners. For example, the Lithuanian government has also committed itself to building at least one school, which they will design themselves and which they will build themselves. Also, our international partners UNICEF agreed to allocate 3 million euros for the reconstruction of our old shelters," Fedorov said.