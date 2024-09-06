More than 650 hectares of forest burned in Ukraine overnight as a result of fires
Kyiv • UNN
The State Emergency Service reports 701 forest fires in Ukraine per day, destroying more than 650 hectares of nature. Rescuers urge not to burn dead wood and follow safety rules to prevent fires.
Over the past day, 701 fires were recorded in Ukraine, destroying more than 650 hectares of forests. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, UNN reports .
Details
According to the State Emergency Service, 701 forest fires occurred in Ukraine over the past day, resulting in the loss of more than 650 hectares of nature.
These are not just statistics. These are hundreds of hectares of forests, fields and protected areas that were destroyed in just one day. Every smoke is a cry of our nature for help,
To prevent forest fires, the SES advised not to burn dead wood and not to neglect safety rules.
"Let's stop, think, and act. Do not burn dead wood, do not neglect safety rules. Because every fire is a loss that cannot be restored," the SES added.
Recall
Emergency responders managed to localize a large-scale forest fire that was raging in two regions of Ukraine. In total, the fire covered an area of more than 5,000 hectares in Donetsk and Kharkiv regions.