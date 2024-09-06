More than 650 hectares of forest burned in Ukraine overnight as a result of fires

Over the past day, 701 fires were recorded in Ukraine, destroying more than 650 hectares of forests. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, UNN reports .

Details

According to the State Emergency Service, 701 forest fires occurred in Ukraine over the past day, resulting in the loss of more than 650 hectares of nature.

These are not just statistics. These are hundreds of hectares of forests, fields and protected areas that were destroyed in just one day. Every smoke is a cry of our nature for help, - the statement said.

To prevent forest fires, the SES advised not to burn dead wood and not to neglect safety rules.

"Let's stop, think, and act. Do not burn dead wood, do not neglect safety rules. Because every fire is a loss that cannot be restored," the SES added.

Recall

Emergency responders managed to localize a large-scale forest fire that was raging in two regions of Ukraine. In total, the fire covered an area of more than 5,000 hectares in Donetsk and Kharkiv regions.