More than 500 educational institutions suspended classes in Poland due to floods - media

More than 500 Polish educational institutions have suspended classes. The flood situation is changing every hour, so the number of closed schools may increase, UNN reports with reference to Polish Radio.

The largest number of closed establishments is in the Lower Silesian Voivodeship (over 320), 23 in the Lubuskie Voivodeship, 20 in the Silesian Voivodeship, and 120 in the Opolskie Voivodeship.

Kasper Lavera, director of the Ministry of Education's Communications Department, says that schools and educational institutions are being closed for several reasons.

"In the Opole Voivodeship, most of them are simply flooded, just like in Lower Silesia.

However, in many of these places, schools are also closed for other reasons, such as providing shelter or evacuating people from flooded areas, which precludes classes from being held. There is also a third reason - the difficulty of getting to an educational institution," he added.

The flood situation changes hourly, so the number of closed schools may increase.

