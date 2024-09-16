European Parliament to hold debate on floods in Central Europe

On September 18, the plenary session of the European Parliament in Strasbourg will hold a debate on the floods that hit Central Europe, including Poland. In addition, a resolution on this issue is to be adopted, UNN reports with reference to Polish Radio.

The debate will be held at the request of Polish MEPs representing various political forces.

"Today, all eyes, all our attention is focused on the fight against the elements, the floods in one part of Europe," said MEP Andrzej Galicki at the opening of the four-day plenary session in Strasbourg.

On Wednesday, a debate on the floods that hit Central Europe will take place instead of a discussion on the Hungarian presidency. Viktor Orban canceled his visit to the European Parliament session in Strasbourg because of the floods.

