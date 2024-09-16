European Parliament to hold debate on floods in Central Europe

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 114041 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 116785 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 190291 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 149191 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 150437 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 141877 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 194325 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112324 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 183567 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104950 views

Trump set a condition for Zelenskyy to resume negotiations with the US

February 28, 10:28 PM • 42491 views
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM • 69734 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 65972 views
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 38750 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

03:40 AM • 44897 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 190278 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 194318 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 183561 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 210541 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 198956 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 148030 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 147438 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 151663 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 142692 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 159211 views
European Parliament to hold debate on floods in Central Europe

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22034 views

On September 18, the European Parliament will hold a debate on floods in Central Europe, including Poland. The debate was initiated by Polish MPs, and a resolution on this issue is planned to be adopted.

On September 18, the plenary session of the European Parliament in Strasbourg will hold a debate on the floods that hit Central Europe, including Poland. In addition, a resolution on this issue is to be adopted, UNN reports with reference to Polish Radio.

The debate will be held at the request of Polish MEPs representing various political forces.

Poland will ask for help from the EU due to floods - media15.09.24, 20:49 • 20906 views

"Today, all eyes, all our attention is focused on the fight against the elements, the floods in one part of Europe," said MEP Andrzej Galicki at the opening of the four-day plenary session in Strasbourg.

On Wednesday, a debate on the floods that hit Central Europe will take place instead of a discussion on the Hungarian presidency. Viktor Orban canceled his visit to the European Parliament session in Strasbourg because of the floods.

Train schedules have been changed due to floods in Europe: how they will run16.09.24, 09:35 • 12836 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyPolitics

