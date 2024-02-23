More than 471 million in aid to the Armed Forces and the state from FUIB for two years of full-scale war

$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 37333 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 142838 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 86561 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 312993 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 259830 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 199704 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 236161 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 252738 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 158872 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372399 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 101779 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 126459 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 94305 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 87432 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 71123 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 71781 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 142838 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 312993 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 225669 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 259830 views
Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 25264 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 32881 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 32529 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 87879 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 94735 views
More than 471 million in aid to the Armed Forces and the state from FUIB for two years of full-scale war

Kyiv • UNN

 • 76291 views

More than 471 million in aid to the Armed Forces and the state from FUIB for two years of full-scale war

More than 471 million in aid to the Armed Forces and the state from FUIB for two years of full-scale war

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, FUIB (First Ukrainian International Bank), which lost the most in the financial sector due to the war, has not stopped its operations for a moment and has shown that despite all the hardships, it is possible to grow and help the Ukrainian economy, business and state.

Over the past 2 years, FUIB has allocated more than UAH 471 million to help the Security and Defense Forces, volunteer projects, assistance to war victims and other social initiatives. Of these, over UAH 169 million was allocated to support the defenders.

Thus, on the occasion of the Independence Day of Ukraine, the bank, its clients and partners held a large-scale mega-collection, during which they raised UAH 60 million for 33 long-range Morok drones, which are already destroying enemy strategic targets.

Also, thanks to the bank's own project to promote donor initiatives and help the wounded, We Are of the Same Blood, which has become a kind of FUIB's business card, more than 90 thousand lives have been saved.

We should also mention the best and most patriotic customers of FUIB, who have donated over 500 million hryvnias over the past two years to support our army and bring our victory closer.

"Although February 24 is primarily the anniversary of irreparable losses, unjustified cruelty, and inexhaustible grief, it is also the anniversary of boundless heroism, amazing resilience, and titanic work. Every Ukrainian did his or her best to ensure that we could call ourselves a free and independent country with an unbreakable people. The Ukrainian banking sector is not standing aside either. We are actively lending, helping and financing. All in order to bring closer the day of our common Victory", - FUIB's Chairman of the Board Serhiy Chernenko comments on the bank's performance.

At the same time, despite the losses due to the war, FUIB continues to pay all taxes on time. In particular, since February 24, 2022  , FUIB has paid more than UAH 4.15 billion in taxes and fees to the state budget, becoming one of the five largest taxpayers among Ukrainian banks. This undoubtedly had a positive impact on the stability of the country's financial system and helped it to withstand these difficult times.

In addition, FUIB actively supports domestic business. Thus, over the past two years, Ukrainian businesses have been granted loans for UAH 42 billion. In particular, over UAH 559 million of loans were issued to individual entrepreneurs alone.

The year 2023, like 2022, showed that Ukrainians are a nation that can neither be conquered nor broken. Our tireless work for our common victory is admirable. And the next year, no matter how difficult it may be, will not change this and will be another step towards victory, unity and prosperity.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

