More than 471 million in aid to the Armed Forces and the state from FUIB for two years of full-scale war

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, FUIB (First Ukrainian International Bank), which lost the most in the financial sector due to the war, has not stopped its operations for a moment and has shown that despite all the hardships, it is possible to grow and help the Ukrainian economy, business and state.

Over the past 2 years, FUIB has allocated more than UAH 471 million to help the Security and Defense Forces, volunteer projects, assistance to war victims and other social initiatives. Of these, over UAH 169 million was allocated to support the defenders.

Thus, on the occasion of the Independence Day of Ukraine, the bank, its clients and partners held a large-scale mega-collection, during which they raised UAH 60 million for 33 long-range Morok drones, which are already destroying enemy strategic targets.

Also, thanks to the bank's own project to promote donor initiatives and help the wounded, We Are of the Same Blood, which has become a kind of FUIB's business card, more than 90 thousand lives have been saved.

We should also mention the best and most patriotic customers of FUIB, who have donated over 500 million hryvnias over the past two years to support our army and bring our victory closer.

"Although February 24 is primarily the anniversary of irreparable losses, unjustified cruelty, and inexhaustible grief, it is also the anniversary of boundless heroism, amazing resilience, and titanic work. Every Ukrainian did his or her best to ensure that we could call ourselves a free and independent country with an unbreakable people. The Ukrainian banking sector is not standing aside either. We are actively lending, helping and financing. All in order to bring closer the day of our common Victory", - FUIB's Chairman of the Board Serhiy Chernenko comments on the bank's performance.

At the same time, despite the losses due to the war, FUIB continues to pay all taxes on time. In particular, since February 24, 2022 , FUIB has paid more than UAH 4.15 billion in taxes and fees to the state budget, becoming one of the five largest taxpayers among Ukrainian banks. This undoubtedly had a positive impact on the stability of the country's financial system and helped it to withstand these difficult times.

In addition, FUIB actively supports domestic business. Thus, over the past two years, Ukrainian businesses have been granted loans for UAH 42 billion. In particular, over UAH 559 million of loans were issued to individual entrepreneurs alone.

The year 2023, like 2022, showed that Ukrainians are a nation that can neither be conquered nor broken. Our tireless work for our common victory is admirable. And the next year, no matter how difficult it may be, will not change this and will be another step towards victory, unity and prosperity.