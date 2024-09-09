More than 400 thousand Ukrainians joined the beta test of National Cashback in Diia

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 118167 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 120694 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 196833 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 152694 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 152446 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 142730 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 197607 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112409 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 186418 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105083 views

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 88956 views
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 64989 views
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 43950 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

03:40 AM • 72820 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

04:00 AM • 50626 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 196833 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 197607 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 186418 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 213241 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 201397 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 6813 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 149539 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 148798 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 152902 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 143835 views
More than 400 thousand Ukrainians joined the beta test of National Cashback in Diia

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 16438 views

The National Cashback in Action program is gaining momentum. 880,000+ Ukrainians have opened cards, 713 manufacturers have registered 130+ thousand products. Participants can receive up to UAH 3000 in compensation every month.

More than 400 thousand Ukrainians have already joined the beta test of the National Cashback in Diia, UNN reports with reference to the Diia Telegram channel.

"It's been a week since we launched the program, and 880,000+ Ukrainians have already opened cards. Also, 713 Ukrainian producers have joined the program through the Diia portal and registered 130+ thousand products.

Buy goods from a Ukrainian manufacturer and get 10% compensation. This means up to UAH 3000 of state support per month. All you need to do is join the National Cashback in Action program of the Ministry of Economy," the statement said.

It is reported that the funds received can be spent on utilities, medical services, transportation, mobile communications, sports, movies, or donated to the Defense Forces or invested in military bonds.

"...for everything to work correctly, update not only Diia, but also the application of the bank where you plan to open an account. And be sure to link your card in Diia.

Most program participants can already see their cashback for September 2-3 in Diia. We are currently processing data for other days, and everything will be fully operational soon," the statement said.

Add

The National Cashback program is coordinated by the Ministry of Economy of Ukraine. The project is implemented by the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine, the State Tax Service, Oschadbank, and authorized banks of Ukraine. The technological partner in the program is the international payment system Mastercard. The project's operational partner is Visa, an international payment technology company.

“National Cashback: 10 producers from Kyiv region have already joined the program06.09.24, 14:48 • 15825 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

EconomyTechnologies

