More than 400 thousand Ukrainians joined the beta test of National Cashback in Diia

More than 400 thousand Ukrainians have already joined the beta test of the National Cashback in Diia, UNN reports with reference to the Diia Telegram channel.

"It's been a week since we launched the program, and 880,000+ Ukrainians have already opened cards. Also, 713 Ukrainian producers have joined the program through the Diia portal and registered 130+ thousand products.

Buy goods from a Ukrainian manufacturer and get 10% compensation. This means up to UAH 3000 of state support per month. All you need to do is join the National Cashback in Action program of the Ministry of Economy," the statement said.

It is reported that the funds received can be spent on utilities, medical services, transportation, mobile communications, sports, movies, or donated to the Defense Forces or invested in military bonds.

"...for everything to work correctly, update not only Diia, but also the application of the bank where you plan to open an account. And be sure to link your card in Diia.

Most program participants can already see their cashback for September 2-3 in Diia. We are currently processing data for other days, and everything will be fully operational soon," the statement said.

The National Cashback program is coordinated by the Ministry of Economy of Ukraine. The project is implemented by the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine, the State Tax Service, Oschadbank, and authorized banks of Ukraine. The technological partner in the program is the international payment system Mastercard. The project's operational partner is Visa, an international payment technology company.

