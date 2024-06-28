More than 12 thousand appeals were received this year by the hotline of the Commissioner for Persons Missing in Special Circumstances

Since the beginning of the year, the hotline of the Commissioner for Persons Missing in Special Circumstances has received more than 12,000 calls, with an average of almost 100 calls per day. This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

Employees of the secretariat of the Commissioner for Persons Missing in Special Circumstances have reportedly conducted personal receptions of more than 2,700 citizens.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs' Single Window for Citizens service received 3,693 questionnaires on persons missing under special circumstances.

Contacts of the Secretariat: Telegram channel

Hotline: 1698

As of April 18, 2024, the Unified Register of Persons Disappeared under Special Circumstances in Ukraine contains information on 37,301 missing persons.

