More than 12 thousand appeals were received this year by the hotline of the Commissioner for Persons Missing in Special Circumstances

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 44342 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 50225 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 74235 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 163183 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 210093 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 130186 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 360360 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 179794 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 148595 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197422 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+18°
2.2m/s
45%
Popular news

A man was injured in Kyiv region due to a drone attack, a car dealership was damaged

April 3, 11:39 PM • 26135 views

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 38376 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

03:29 AM • 45192 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 53091 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 36996 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 44342 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 38840 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 50225 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 54823 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 74235 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 1286 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 10458 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 32036 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 34063 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 47259 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

More than 12 thousand appeals were received this year by the hotline of the Commissioner for Persons Missing in Special Circumstances

Kyiv • UNN

 • 12144 views

Since the beginning of the year, the hotline of the Commissioner for Persons Missing in Special Circumstances has received more than 12,000 calls. On average, operators handle almost 100 calls a day.

More than 12 thousand appeals were received this year by the hotline of the Commissioner for Persons Missing in Special Circumstances

Since the beginning of the year, the hotline of the Commissioner for Persons Missing in Special Circumstances has received more than 12,000 calls, with an average of almost 100 calls per day. This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

Employees of the secretariat of the Commissioner for Persons Missing in Special Circumstances have reportedly conducted personal receptions of more than 2,700 citizens. 

The Ministry of Internal Affairs' Single Window for Citizens service received 3,693 questionnaires on persons missing under special circumstances.

Contacts of the Secretariat:  Telegram channel

Hotline: 1698

As of April 18, 2024, the Unified Register of Persons Disappeared under Special Circumstances in Ukraine contains information on 37,301 missing persons.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Society
Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine
Ukraine
Brent
$68.49
Bitcoin
$83,990.00
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$38.98
Золото
$3,112.94
Ethereum
$1,817.99