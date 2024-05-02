"Mona Lisa" will be exhibited in a separate room of the Louvre before the Olympics

Louvre President Laurence De Carre announced that she and the Ministry of Culture are agreeing to improve the conditions in which the Mona Lisa painting by Leonardo da Vinci is exhibited. This is reported by France Info, according to UNN.

It is noted that more than 20,000 visitors can now admire da Vinci's most famous painting every day, but before the Olympic Games this number is expected to increase significantly, so the painting may need a separate room.

It is always a shame when conditions are not quite perfect, and this is exactly the case with the Mona Lisa, so we are working with the Ministry of Culture to improve it, which I think is necessary now said the head of the Louvre.

According to her, the conditions of the Gioconda's exhibition are "not quite perfect," and the masterpiece deserves "its own room.

The world-famous painting is on display in the Hall of States, the largest hall of the museum, opposite the Louvre's largest canvas, Veronese's Wedding at Cana, and alongside works by great Venetian masters of the 16th century.

She reminded us that during the Olympic and Paralympic Games in Paris, the world's most visited museum will reach a capacity of 30,000 visitors a day, so the relocation of the painting seems quite logical.

