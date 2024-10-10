Mocked and mocked the fallen heroes on Independence Square: provocateur taken into custody

The court imposed a measure of restraint in the form of detention without bail on a man who mocked and mocked the fallen heroes on Independence Square and justified the war crimes of the occupiers. This was reported by the Security Service of Ukraine, UNN reports.

"The SBU and the OGP managed to arrest a provocateur who mocked and abused the fallen heroes on Maidan. Today, at the request of the OGP, a preventive measure in the form of detention without bail was imposed on the suspect. He faces up to 8 years in prison," the statement said.

It is noted that the SBU collected evidence against another pro-Russian agitator who justified the war crimes of the occupiers, waited for the capture of Kyiv and the "accession" of Ukraine to Russia, recorded provocative videos and published pro-Russian fakes.

"The SBU and the National Police detained him in hot pursuit immediately after he posted a video recorded near the place of honoring the fallen Heroes on Independence Square. In this video, he defamed the honor of the fallen soldiers and humiliated the active servicemen of Ukraine. During the investigation, the SBU found that he created two Telegram channels in which he glorified racists and spread disinformation about the Defense Forces," the SBU added.

Based on the evidence collected, SBU investigators served the suspect a notice of suspicion under Art. 1, 3 of Art. 436-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (justification, recognition of the lawfulness, denial of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, glorification of its participants).

