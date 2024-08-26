Missile debris causes fires in Ivano-Frankivsk region

On August 26, three fires were recorded in the Ivano-Frankivsk region caused by the fall of rocket debris. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, UNN reports .

Rescuers extinguished fires caused by Russian attacks in Ivano-Frankivsk region. No one was injured! - the statement said.

Details

In one of the settlements of Ivano-Frankivsk district, a fire broke out on the roof of a newly built residential building with an area of 100 square meters.

In another settlement of the same district, an outbuilding on the territory of a private household caught fire.

In the same village, a dry grass fire broke out in an open area of 50 square meters.

Recall

A Russian massive strike this morning wounded 3 people in Ivano-Frankivsk region and hit an infrastructure facility.