Ministry of Justice: Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise found that Russians began to use missiles with cluster warheads more often

During recent strikes on Ukraine, the Russians used two types of missiles with cluster warheads. Based on the findings of experts from the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise of the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine, this was reported by Deputy Head of the Ministry of Justice Andriy Haichenko in a commentary to UNN.

Details

"On August 26, cruise missiles with cluster warheads were used, namely air-launched X-101 cruise missiles and sea-launched 3M Kalibr cruise missiles. Prior to that, the Russian Armed Forces also used X-59 aircraft missiles with cluster warheads," Haichenko said.

The Deputy Minister of Justice added that the missiles used were high-explosive, penetrating and dual warheads, and those with a range that could hit designated targets deep in the territory of Ukraine.