Meta will allow third-party apps to call WhatsApp and Messenger from 2027

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 118107 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 120624 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 196709 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 152628 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 152411 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 142715 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 197543 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112408 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 186360 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105081 views

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 88565 views
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 64574 views
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 43399 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

03:40 AM • 72318 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

04:00 AM • 50085 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 196709 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 197543 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 186360 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 213185 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 201345 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 6364 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 149503 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 148763 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 152871 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 143806 views
Meta will allow third-party apps to call WhatsApp and Messenger from 2027

Meta will allow third-party apps to call WhatsApp and Messenger from 2027

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23353 views

Meta plans to integrate third-party applications into WhatsApp and Messenger. Starting in 2027, users will be able to make voice and video calls through third-party applications, as well as exchange messages with advanced features.

Meta has announced that starting in 2027, third-party applications will be able to make voice and video calls to WhatsApp and Messenger users. This was reported by Meta, according to UNN.

Details

According to the update, WhatsApp and Messenger will receive notifications about new compatible third-party applications, as well as the ability to create separate folders for messages from third-party applications or combine them into a common inbox.

By 2025, Meta plans to launch group chats with third-party applications, and in 2027, it will add a call function. In the future, the company also promises to expand messaging capabilities, including reactions, text entry indicators, and read notifications for third-party chats.

Meta notes that it will cooperate with third-party services to ensure the security and quality of the new features, although it is unclear whether other popular messengers such as Viber and Telegram will support them.

Polish billionaire plans to sue Meta over fake advertising13.08.24, 07:04 • 42183 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

TechnologiesNews from social networksMultimedia

