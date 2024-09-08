Meta will allow third-party apps to call WhatsApp and Messenger from 2027
Meta plans to integrate third-party applications into WhatsApp and Messenger. Starting in 2027, users will be able to make voice and video calls through third-party applications, as well as exchange messages with advanced features.
Meta has announced that starting in 2027, third-party applications will be able to make voice and video calls to WhatsApp and Messenger users. This was reported by Meta, according to UNN.
Details
According to the update, WhatsApp and Messenger will receive notifications about new compatible third-party applications, as well as the ability to create separate folders for messages from third-party applications or combine them into a common inbox.
By 2025, Meta plans to launch group chats with third-party applications, and in 2027, it will add a call function. In the future, the company also promises to expand messaging capabilities, including reactions, text entry indicators, and read notifications for third-party chats.
Meta notes that it will cooperate with third-party services to ensure the security and quality of the new features, although it is unclear whether other popular messengers such as Viber and Telegram will support them.
