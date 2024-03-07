MES and Helvetas Ukraine sign a memorandum on the development of vocational education

The Ministry of Education and Science has signed a memorandum with Helvetas Ukraine to develop vocational education. This is reported by the Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

The Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine (MES) has signed a memorandum of cooperation with the Swiss organization Helvetas Ukraine.

The document is aimed at strengthening activities in the field of vocational education, covering a number of important areas.

These include the development of modern educational programs focused on the needs of the labor market, ensuring inclusiveness of education, restoring and equipping damaged educational institutions, and creating new safe and inclusive educational spaces.

One of the key tasks of the partners is to ensure access to quality education for the most vulnerable groups, including people with disabilities, veterans and IDPs.