Memorial plaque to linguist Iryna Farion unveiled in Lviv

On August 27, a memorial plaque to the linguist was unveiled in Lviv on the facade of the house where she lived. This was reported by UNN with reference to a statement by the Lviv City Council.

The table was unveiled at 3 Masaryk Street, where Iryna Farion lived. It was near this house that she was murdered.

About a hundred people came to the unveiling of the plaque, and they also lit candles in memory of the linguist.

My mother loved her Masaryk Street. She loved to walk there, work on her research papers, record videos for all Ukrainians, and just live. She lived on the fifth floor because she liked everything to be A-rated. Today marks 40 days since the death of the great daughter of Ukraine, Iryna Farion. There will never be anyone like my mother again, no one will replace her - noted the daughter of the linguist Sofia Semchyshyn.

About a hundred people came to the unveiling of the plaque: Iryna Farion's family and friends, colleagues, politicians, media representatives, etc. The city authorities were represented by Andriy Moskalenko, First Deputy Mayor of Lviv, and Yevhen Boyko, Director of the Mayor's Administration Department.

On July 19, an unidentified person shot at Iryna Farion, a linguist and professor at Lviv Polytechnic. The woman was taken to the hospital with a head wound in an extremely serious condition. Iryna Farion died in the hospital.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reportedthat on July 25, an 18-year-old man was detained in Dnipro, allegedly involved in the premeditated murder of Iryna Farion