Melania Trump launches a new cryptocurrency $MELANIA
Kyiv • UNN
US First Lady Melania Trump has announced the launch of her own cryptocurrency, $MELANIA. The project reached a capitalization of $4 billion in the first half hour after the launch, while Trump's memecoin fell by 36%.
The US First Lady has announced the release of a new cryptocurrency called $MELANIA. This was reported by Melania Trump in X, UNN reports.
Details
The news was also spread by the newly elected US President Donald Trump, adding even more attention to the project, which reached a market capitalization of $4 billion in the first half hour after its launch.
Meanwhile, on cryptocurrency exchanges, the price of Trump's memcoin has experienced a significant decline, reaching a drop of 36%.
Recall
Earlier, Trump launched his own cryptocurrency, whose capitalization soared to $5.5 billion in a few hours.
Donald Trump plans to create an advisory council on cryptocurrencies at the beginning of his presidency18.01.25, 19:12 • 35526 views