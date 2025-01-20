Melania Trump launches a new cryptocurrency $MELANIA

The US First Lady has announced the release of a new cryptocurrency called $MELANIA. This was reported by Melania Trump in X, UNN reports.

Details

The news was also spread by the newly elected US President Donald Trump, adding even more attention to the project, which reached a market capitalization of $4 billion in the first half hour after its launch.

Meanwhile, on cryptocurrency exchanges, the price of Trump's memcoin has experienced a significant decline, reaching a drop of 36%.

Recall

Earlier, Trump launched his own cryptocurrency, whose capitalization soared to $5.5 billion in a few hours.

Donald Trump plans to create an advisory council on cryptocurrencies at the beginning of his presidency