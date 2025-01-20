Melania Trump launches a new cryptocurrency $MELANIA

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 102809 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 103090 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 111088 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 113639 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 135767 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 104621 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 138355 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103864 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113505 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117034 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 123156 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 82235 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 118326 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 56208 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 60355 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 102810 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 135768 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 138356 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 169413 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 159001 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 38867 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 60416 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 118334 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 123165 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 141295 views
Melania Trump launches a new cryptocurrency $MELANIA

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29171 views

US First Lady Melania Trump has announced the launch of her own cryptocurrency, $MELANIA. The project reached a capitalization of $4 billion in the first half hour after the launch, while Trump's memecoin fell by 36%.

The US First Lady has announced the release of a new cryptocurrency called $MELANIA. This was reported by Melania Trump in X, UNN reports.

Details

The news was also spread by the newly elected US President Donald Trump, adding even more attention to the project, which reached a market capitalization of $4 billion in the first half hour after its launch.

Image

Meanwhile, on cryptocurrency exchanges, the price of Trump's memcoin has experienced a significant decline, reaching a drop of 36%.

Recall

Earlier, Trump launched his own cryptocurrency, whose capitalization soared to $5.5 billion in a few hours.

Donald Trump plans to create an advisory council on cryptocurrencies at the beginning of his presidency18.01.25, 19:12 • 35526 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

News of the World
donald-trumpDonald Trump
united-statesUnited States

