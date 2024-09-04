Media: Suspected SEC shooter detained in Lutsk

A man who allegedly opened fire on the staff of the TCC was detained in Lutsk, UNN reports with reference to Volynski Novyny.

"The alleged shooter of the Lutsk shopping center has been detained," the statement said.

The detention took place in Lutsk on Sobornosti Avenue.

UNN asked the police for a comment, but so far law enforcement has not responded.

Recall

On August 27, in Lutsk, an unknown man opened fire on servicemen who were at the post of the Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support on Teremnivska Street, Volyn police reported.

The unidentified man fired an unidentified weapon at the soldiers, who returned fire. After the firefight, the attacker fled. One of the soldiers was wounded and taken to the hospital.