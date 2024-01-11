ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

Shelling in Kherson region: one person killed, 10 wounded

Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Media: EU may announce assessment of Ukraine's reforms at the end of February, which will determine the start of negotiations

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24594 views

In February, the European Commission may publish an assessment of Ukraine's progress with European integration reforms, which will determine the actual start of accession negotiations.

At the end of February, the European Commission may announce an assessment of the progress of European integration reforms in Ukraine. This was stated by Radio Liberty's Europe editor Rikard Dzoswiak, citing his sources, UNN reports .

Details

According to him, the European Commission expects to publish an assessment of the progress of reforms in Ukraine, Moldova and Bosnia and Herzegovina on February 27

Ukraine may need at least 6 years to join the EU - EU Ambassador to Austria27.12.23, 10:55 • 28964 views

At the same time, this date is not yet final.

Image

Recall

The Ministry of Finance of Ukraine has implemented 742 EU regulations, which is about 46% of the total, in preparation for the EU accession negotiations.

The efforts include harmonization of customs, tax and financial legislation with EU standards.

European Council decides to start accession talks with Ukraine and Moldova14.12.23, 19:34 • 36395 views

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Politics

