Media: EU may announce assessment of Ukraine's reforms at the end of February, which will determine the start of negotiations

At the end of February, the European Commission may announce an assessment of the progress of European integration reforms in Ukraine. This was stated by Radio Liberty's Europe editor Rikard Dzoswiak, citing his sources, UNN reports .

Details

According to him, the European Commission expects to publish an assessment of the progress of reforms in Ukraine, Moldova and Bosnia and Herzegovina on February 27

At the same time, this date is not yet final.

Recall

The Ministry of Finance of Ukraine has implemented 742 EU regulations, which is about 46% of the total, in preparation for the EU accession negotiations.

The efforts include harmonization of customs, tax and financial legislation with EU standards.

