Mayor: Three wounded in Kharkiv as a result of KAB strike

Three people were injured as a result of an enemy strike by KABs on Kharkiv, said Mayor Igor Terekhov, reports UNN.

We have preliminary information about three people injured in the Kharkiv attacks. All three with shrapnel wounds - Terekhov wrote on Telegram.

Earlier, the head of the RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, reported that the enemy had struck with three UAVs. Two more strikes were preliminarily made in the forest.



One of the unmanned aerial vehicles hit the ground, damaging two private houses and an outbuilding. The roof of the house caught fire, Sinegubov said.



Earlier , UNN reportedthat in the Kyiv district of Kharkiv, Russian occupants struck a private residential building with a KAB.