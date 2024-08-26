ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Massive missile attack on Ukraine: power facilities damaged in Khmelnytsky

Massive missile attack on Ukraine: power facilities damaged in Khmelnytsky

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28149 views

A missile attack on Ukraine damaged critical infrastructure in Khmelnytsky. The city authorities report that water supply has been restored and that they are working to eliminate the consequences of the attack.

A massive missile strike on Ukraine on August 26 damaged critical infrastructure. However, utilities have already ensured the uninterrupted operation of water supply and sewerage. This was stated by Khmelnytsky Mayor Oleksandr Symchyshyn, UNN reports.

Details

Semchyshyn said that during the Russian attack, air defense forces were operating in the region, but a number of facilities were damaged.

Another massive terrorist attack across the country. Our air defense forces were working. At the same time, we have damaged energy infrastructure in our community. Given the overall situation in the entire energy system, the situation is quite difficult

- said the mayor of Khmelnytskyi. 

At the moment, all services are working to eliminate the consequences of terrorist attacks. 

According to him, the city has already ensured water supply and sewerage system operation in an autonomous mode.

All relevant measures are being taken to restore power supply. Electricity will be restored gradually. Trolleybus traffic is limited. There are no casualties or injuries from the terrorist attacks in the community. Residential buildings and cars were damaged

- Told by Simchyshyn

Recall

The head of the Khmelnytsky RMA, Serhiy Tyuriyin, said that since the night, Russian troops have attacked Khmelnytsky region with missiles and drones. According to him, the Unbreakable Points are being opened to provide priority services to the population.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

SocietyWar

