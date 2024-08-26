Massive missile attack on Ukraine: power facilities damaged in Khmelnytsky

A massive missile strike on Ukraine on August 26 damaged critical infrastructure. However, utilities have already ensured the uninterrupted operation of water supply and sewerage. This was stated by Khmelnytsky Mayor Oleksandr Symchyshyn, UNN reports.

Semchyshyn said that during the Russian attack, air defense forces were operating in the region, but a number of facilities were damaged.

Another massive terrorist attack across the country. Our air defense forces were working. At the same time, we have damaged energy infrastructure in our community. Given the overall situation in the entire energy system, the situation is quite difficult - said the mayor of Khmelnytskyi.

At the moment, all services are working to eliminate the consequences of terrorist attacks.

According to him, the city has already ensured water supply and sewerage system operation in an autonomous mode.

All relevant measures are being taken to restore power supply. Electricity will be restored gradually. Trolleybus traffic is limited. There are no casualties or injuries from the terrorist attacks in the community. Residential buildings and cars were damaged - Told by Simchyshyn

The head of the Khmelnytsky RMA, Serhiy Tyuriyin, said that since the night, Russian troops have attacked Khmelnytsky region with missiles and drones. According to him, the Unbreakable Points are being opened to provide priority services to the population.