Massive enemy attack on Snovsk with cluster munitions: number of wounded increased to four

The number of wounded in Snovsk, which Russia attacked with cluster munitions, has increased to four. This was reported by the head of the Chernihiv RMA Vyacheslav Chaus, UNN reports.

"Another injured woman came to the hospital," Chaus said.

Recall

On May 13, at about 11 a.m., the enemy launched a massive attack with cluster munitions on the Snovska community.

Preliminary, three civilians were wounded. Houses, cars, and civilian infrastructure were damaged.

