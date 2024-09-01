Massive drone attack on Russia: strikes on power plants in 8 regions

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Kyiv  •  UNN

On the night of September 1, Russia suffered a large-scale drone attack in at least 8 regions. Explosions and fires were reported at power plants in Kashira and Konakovo, although the authorities do not officially recognize the damage to the facilities.

On the night of September 1, the territory of Russia was subjected to a massive drone attack. Information about drone flights and explosions came from at least eight regions, and in the morning videos from Moscow and Tver regions appeared, showing explosions and fires at power plants in the cities of Kashira and Konakovo, respectively, UNN reports

Details

From the beginning of the day, Russian telegram channels began publishing reports of drone attacks. Reports came in throughout the night from Moscow, Bryansk, Lipetsk, Belgorod, Voronezh, Tula, Ryazan, and Tver regions. Local residents posted videos from Kashira, which is located about 100 kilometers from Moscow, and Konakovo, 150 kilometers from the Russian capital, showing alleged strikes on power plants.

Officially, Russian authorities have not yet recognized the damage to the facilities. The governors of the regions where the drones were spotted said that “all the drones were shot down,” although they were talking about dozens of UAVs.

