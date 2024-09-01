Massive drone attack on Russia: strikes on power plants in 8 regions

On the night of September 1, the territory of Russia was subjected to a massive drone attack. Information about drone flights and explosions came from at least eight regions, and in the morning videos from Moscow and Tver regions appeared, showing explosions and fires at power plants in the cities of Kashira and Konakovo, respectively, UNN reports .

Details

From the beginning of the day, Russian telegram channels began publishing reports of drone attacks. Reports came in throughout the night from Moscow, Bryansk, Lipetsk, Belgorod, Voronezh, Tula, Ryazan, and Tver regions. Local residents posted videos from Kashira, which is located about 100 kilometers from Moscow, and Konakovo, 150 kilometers from the Russian capital, showing alleged strikes on power plants.

Officially, Russian authorities have not yet recognized the damage to the facilities. The governors of the regions where the drones were spotted said that “all the drones were shot down,” although they were talking about dozens of UAVs.

