Massive drone attack on rf: two TPPs damaged

The rf defense ministry says that during the past night was allegedly destroyed and intercepted 158 UAVs of the aircraft type. CPD head Andrei Kovalenko said two hydroelectric power plants have been damaged and an oil refinery is on fire near Moscow, UNN reports.

46 UAVs were destroyed and intercepted over the Kursk region, 34 over the Bryansk region, 28 over the Voronezh region, 14 over the Belgorod region, eight over the Ryazan region, and two over Moscow, seven over Moscow region, five over Kaluga region, four over Lipetsk region, three over Tula region, two UAVs each over Tambov and Smolensk regions, one each over Orel, Tver and Ivanovo regions

Details

The head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, Andriy Kovalenko, wrote in Telegram that 158 UAVs attacked rf on the night of 1 September. Two hydroelectric power plants damaged, oil refinery on fire near Moscow.

russia must understand the new reality - the strikes will be constant, and will only escalate. russia will lose infrastructure, there will be no light either. This is all in response to the shelling of Ukraine. putin could have stopped this by withdrawing troops and ending the war he started, - Kovalenko stated.

Supplement

Earlier it was reported that on the night of September 1, the territory of russia was subjected to a massive drone attack. Drone overflights and explosions were reported from at least eight regions, and in the morning, videos emerged from the Moscow and Tver regions showing explosions and fires at power plants in the cities of Kashira and Konakovo, respectively.