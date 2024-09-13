Mass poaching and devastation of nature: what problems of the Tuzly Estuaries National Park are ignored by the Ministry of Ecology

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 114644 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 117290 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 191148 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 149657 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 150697 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 141985 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 194734 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112337 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 183923 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104954 views

Trump set a condition for Zelenskyy to resume negotiations with the US

February 28, 10:28 PM • 45743 views
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM • 72697 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 69058 views
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 42490 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

03:40 AM • 49108 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 191148 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 194734 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 183923 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 210887 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 199267 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 148210 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 147601 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 151808 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 142826 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 159325 views
Mass poaching and devastation of nature: what problems of the Tuzly Estuaries National Park are ignored by the Ministry of Ecology

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 11633 views

The Tuzly Estuaries National Park faces serious problems that are being ignored by the Ministry of Ecology. Poaching, water supply problems and conflicts with local residents threaten the park's unique ecosystem.

The Tuzly Estuaries National Park in Odesa region, known for its unique ecosystems and biodiversity, faces a number of serious problems that remain without proper attention from the Ministry of Ecology. Despite numerous appeals from local communities, authorities and activists, the problems of the park continue to be ignored, which jeopardizes the preservation of this natural treasure of Ukraine, UNN reports .

Details

The main problems of the Tuzly Estuaries Park:

1. Poaching and illegal fishing: The lack of proper control by the national park management contributes to the growth of poaching in the park. Illegal fishing and hunting put significant pressure on the populations of rare and endangered species. The police detect poachers in the national park almost every month, but the problem is not systematically solved - the management justifies it by demand.

2. Problems with water supply: Neighboring communities claim that the national park administration ignores the problem of regulated water exchange between the estuaries and the Black Sea, which is why the protected estuaries are on the verge of drying up.

3. Wastefulness and bloated staff: the annual budget of the national park reaches UAH 6 million, of which almost all the money, namely 97%, is spent on salaries for 45 employees. At the same time, such a bloated staff cannot cope with its main functions - the protection of the entrusted nature, as evidenced by the massive facts of poaching.

4. Clashes with local residents over land that is not defined in nature, which leads to conflicts with the park's "neighbors". People complain that the management of the national park practices squatting and forbids locals to cultivate their land.

5. "Eternal" interim management: For almost 10 years, the Ministry of Ecology has been unable to hold a competition for the position of head of the national park, so two people have been actually replacing each other in the position and managing the park in the status of interim.

We would like to add that the Southern Office of the State Audit Service has recently completed an audit of the financial and economic activities of the Tuzly Estuaries National Park. The report was sent to the management.

Meanwhile, local residents and authorities are calling on the Ministry of Ecology to take decisive action to preserve the Tuzly Estuaries. They demand to strengthen control over compliance with environmental legislation, preserve the ecosystem, and appoint professional managers. The lack of response from the Ministry threatens to turn the Tuzly Estuaries from a unique nature reserve into another environmental disaster zone.

Police confirm massive poaching in Tuzly Estuaries National Park - management justifies it by demand12.09.24, 14:26 • 11131 view

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Society

