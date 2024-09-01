ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 123335 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 127072 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 208152 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 158567 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 155811 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 144176 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 203495 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112552 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 191609 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105169 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN
March 1, 02:54 AM • 84347 views

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 84347 views
Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM • 58206 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate
March 1, 03:40 AM • 102454 views

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 102454 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump
March 1, 04:00 AM • 95041 views

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 95041 views
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW
March 1, 04:55 AM • 42917 views

russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 42917 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 208152 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 208152 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 203495 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 203495 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 191609 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 218201 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 206075 views

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 206075 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known
11:06 AM • 20957 views

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 20957 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary
08:56 AM • 38809 views

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 38809 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day
February 28, 03:20 PM • 152333 views

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 152333 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 151462 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 155452 views
Lysohor reported where Russians concentrated their attack efforts in Luhansk region

Lysohor reported where Russians concentrated their attack efforts in Luhansk region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28726 views

The head of the Luhansk RMA reported on the concentration of Russian attacks near Hrekivka, Nevske, Tverdokhlibove and in the Serebryansky forest. He also spoke about the evacuation of residents of frontline villages and the situation in the occupied territories.

The Russians concentrated their attack efforts near Hrekivka, Nevske, Tverdokhlibove and in the Serebryansky forest. This was reported by the head of the Luhansk RMA Artem Lysogor, UNN reports .

The invaders sent artillery and 94 UAVs to Nevske and Makiivka. They attacked Serhiivka from Ka-52 helicopters with unguided missiles. The Russians concentrated their attack efforts near Hrekivka, Nevske, Tverdokhlibove and in the Serebryansky forest,

- Lysogor wrote.

He also said that people living in frontline villages are gradually agreeing to leave.

Not all of them at once, but they decide not to expose themselves to even greater danger. Every day we are ready to help with transportation and address the priority issues of Luhansk residents after the evacuation. On the last day of summer, a 54-year-old woman was transported from Nevskoye to a neighboring region. She was provided with temporary housing. Krasnorechensk military administration keeps in touch with her,

- Lysogor said.

According to him, the occupation authorities on the ground were given a clear instruction not to assist the militants of the so-called "luhansk people's republic" in granting veteran status.

In many cases, the relevant documents from 2014 have either not been kept at all or, as the military enlistment offices say, "have not been preserved." Numerous complaints have been recorded in Lutuhyne and Antratsyt, the towns captured 10 years ago. When returning from the war, Russia only promises social guarantees, but most Luhansk residents do not receive them,

- Lysogor said.

He also said that over the past two years, local collaborators in Sievierodonetsk have repeatedly misled people about the possible launch of the Azot chemical plant.

They even promised an investor who never came from Russia. Since then, the situation has not moved forward. They only want to restore the work of the industrial wastewater neutralization and treatment plant, which in peacetime served the city's sewerage network. Chemical production is out of the question

- Lysogor wrote.

Addendum

The General Staff reported today, September 1, that in the Liman sector, Ukrainian troops repelled 18 attacks by the invaders in the areas of nine different settlements, as well as in the Serebryansky forest. The enemy directed its main efforts towards Hrekivka, Tverdokhlibove and Nevske.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

SocietyWar

