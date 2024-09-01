Lysohor reported where Russians concentrated their attack efforts in Luhansk region

The Russians concentrated their attack efforts near Hrekivka, Nevske, Tverdokhlibove and in the Serebryansky forest. This was reported by the head of the Luhansk RMA Artem Lysogor, UNN reports .

The invaders sent artillery and 94 UAVs to Nevske and Makiivka. They attacked Serhiivka from Ka-52 helicopters with unguided missiles. The Russians concentrated their attack efforts near Hrekivka, Nevske, Tverdokhlibove and in the Serebryansky forest, - Lysogor wrote.

He also said that people living in frontline villages are gradually agreeing to leave.

Not all of them at once, but they decide not to expose themselves to even greater danger. Every day we are ready to help with transportation and address the priority issues of Luhansk residents after the evacuation. On the last day of summer, a 54-year-old woman was transported from Nevskoye to a neighboring region. She was provided with temporary housing. Krasnorechensk military administration keeps in touch with her, - Lysogor said.

According to him, the occupation authorities on the ground were given a clear instruction not to assist the militants of the so-called "luhansk people's republic" in granting veteran status.

In many cases, the relevant documents from 2014 have either not been kept at all or, as the military enlistment offices say, "have not been preserved." Numerous complaints have been recorded in Lutuhyne and Antratsyt, the towns captured 10 years ago. When returning from the war, Russia only promises social guarantees, but most Luhansk residents do not receive them, - Lysogor said.

He also said that over the past two years, local collaborators in Sievierodonetsk have repeatedly misled people about the possible launch of the Azot chemical plant.

They even promised an investor who never came from Russia. Since then, the situation has not moved forward. They only want to restore the work of the industrial wastewater neutralization and treatment plant, which in peacetime served the city's sewerage network. Chemical production is out of the question - Lysogor wrote.

Addendum

The General Staff reported today, September 1, that in the Liman sector, Ukrainian troops repelled 18 attacks by the invaders in the areas of nine different settlements, as well as in the Serebryansky forest. The enemy directed its main efforts towards Hrekivka, Tverdokhlibove and Nevske.