Lviv region: seven deputies of Chervonohrad City Council were served with summonses at the session

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 106439 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 84506 views
Shelling in Kherson region: one person killed, 10 wounded

March 2, 06:19 AM • 36471 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 58896 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 44402 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

11:46 AM • 85154 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 282605 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 250227 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 235346 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 260663 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 44402 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 139747 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 106640 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 106633 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 122745 views
Lviv region: seven deputies of Chervonohrad City Council were served with summonses at the session

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22995 views

During a session of the Chervonohrad City Council in Lviv Oblast, representatives of the TCC served summonses to seven deputies.

Yesterday, on January 25, during a session of the Chervonohrad City Council in Lviv region, representatives of the TCC served summonses to seven deputies. Three more deputies could not be served because they were absent from the session hall, UNN reports.

Good afternoon, gentlemen deputies. I have a small, modest announcement. We have 10 deputies who categorically do not want to come to us (to the TCC - ed.). I would really like to invite you to come to us to clarify their military records 

- said the TCC representative.

TCC representatives served summonses to seven MPs: Andriy Voitovych, Volodymyr Kashuba, Ivan Kudryk, Mykhailo Lapunets, Petro Ostapyuk, Myroslav Pushchyk, and Oleh Sheremet.

Three more deputies were not able to be served because they were absent from the session hall: Vitaliy Hamanyuk, Vitaliy Ryndyk and Hryhoriy Shevchuk.

In addition, during the delivery of the summonses, a verbal altercation arose between the TCC representatives and one of the deputies. The deputy accused the TCC representative of refusing to go to the front, noting that he had been at war in 2017.

In turn, a representative of the TCC noted that he is a war invalid and that "if he is told, he will go to war.

Recall

Last July, during a session of the Lviv Regional Council, representatives of the Lychakiv-Zaliznychna ORTC and JV served summonses to the deputies of the Lviv Regional Council.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyWar

