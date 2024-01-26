Lviv region: seven deputies of Chervonohrad City Council were served with summonses at the session

Yesterday, on January 25, during a session of the Chervonohrad City Council in Lviv region, representatives of the TCC served summonses to seven deputies. Three more deputies could not be served because they were absent from the session hall, UNN reports.

Good afternoon, gentlemen deputies. I have a small, modest announcement. We have 10 deputies who categorically do not want to come to us (to the TCC - ed.). I would really like to invite you to come to us to clarify their military records - said the TCC representative.

TCC representatives served summonses to seven MPs: Andriy Voitovych, Volodymyr Kashuba, Ivan Kudryk, Mykhailo Lapunets, Petro Ostapyuk, Myroslav Pushchyk, and Oleh Sheremet.

Three more deputies were not able to be served because they were absent from the session hall: Vitaliy Hamanyuk, Vitaliy Ryndyk and Hryhoriy Shevchuk.

In addition, during the delivery of the summonses, a verbal altercation arose between the TCC representatives and one of the deputies. The deputy accused the TCC representative of refusing to go to the front, noting that he had been at war in 2017.

In turn, a representative of the TCC noted that he is a war invalid and that "if he is told, he will go to war.

Recall

Last July, during a session of the Lviv Regional Council, representatives of the Lychakiv-Zaliznychna ORTC and JV served summonses to the deputies of the Lviv Regional Council.