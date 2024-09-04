Lukashenko pardons 30 more convicts for “protest crimes”

On Wednesday, September 4, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko signed a decree pardoning 30 people who were convicted of "protest crimes." This was reported by UNN with reference to the decree of the Belarusian leader.

Details

Among those pardoned are 7 women and 23 men. Most of the convicts are parents of minors and young children, Lukashenko's administration said in a statement.

They fulfilled the mandatory conditions for pardon: applied for pardon, admitted guilt, sincerely repented and promised to lead a law-abiding life.

This decision is a humane gesture towards these people. They have a chance to return to normal life, to their families and work - Lukashenko's office said.

Recall

Lukashenka signed a similar decree in August. Back then, the Belarusian president also released 30 people convicted of "protest crimes."

EU calls on Lukashenka to release over 1300 political prisoners in Belarus