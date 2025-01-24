Lukashenko pardons 15 convicts, including eight political prisoners

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 91286 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 100735 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 108690 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 111500 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 132221 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103866 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 135818 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103796 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113448 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117004 views

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 120165 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 66466 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 114896 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 37879 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 35812 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 91286 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 132221 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 135818 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 167478 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 157196 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 29391 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 35812 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 114896 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 120165 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 140463 views
Lukashenko pardons 15 convicts, including eight political prisoners

Lukashenko pardons 15 convicts, including eight political prisoners

 • 35604 views

The self-proclaimed president of Belarus signed a decree pardoning 15 convicts, including 8 political prisoners. There are still more than 1,250 political prisoners in the country, and repression is intensifying after the announcement of election dates.

Self-proclaimed President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has signed a decree releasing 15 convicts, including eight political prisoners. This was reported by Radio Liberty with reference to Lukashenka's press service , UNN reports.

Details 

On January 24, Lukashenko reportedly signed a decree releasing 15 prisoners, including eight imprisoned police officers: five women and three men. Five of them have children, and one woman is pregnant, Lukashenko's press service reported.

Another seven people (including three women) convicted of drug trafficking were also pardoned. Six of them committed crimes when they were minors.

Over the past year, Lukashenko has pardoned 293 people, including 89 women and 17 people who committed crimes when they were minors.

However, there are still 1,254 political prisoners in Belarus recognized by the human rights community, but their actual number may be higher. 

According to media reports, from the summer of 2020 to the end of November 2024, the human rights community recognized 3,638 people, including 669 women, as political prisoners. Many of them have already been released, having served their sentences in full.

In addition, people in Belarus continue to be detained, arrested and tried on politically motivated charges; people are tried on both administrative and criminal charges, including imprisonment.

Repression has reportedly intensified across Belarus following the announcement of the dates of the presidential election.

To recap

Earlier, UNN wrote that Belarus did not invite OSCE observers to the January 26 presidential election. The OSCE regretted the inability to conduct an independent assessment of the election process.

Alina Volianska

News of the World

Contact us about advertising