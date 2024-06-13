ukenru
Actual
Loans for energy equipment will become more affordable in Ukraine

Loans for energy equipment will become more affordable in Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26725 views

The National Bank and the Cabinet of Ministers have taken steps to expand the ability of banks to lend to energy efficiency and decentralization projects, making loans for energy equipment more affordable for Ukrainian families and businesses.

The National Bank, in cooperation with the Cabinet of Ministers, has taken several important steps this week to increase banks' ability to lend to energy recovery and decentralization projects. This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during a government meeting, UNN reports .

This week, the National Bank, in cooperation with the Government, has taken several important steps to increase banks' ability to lend to energy recovery and decentralization projects. The new regulations will increase the availability of loans for energy equipment for Ukrainian families, as well as for small and medium-sized businesses. For example, the interest rate is 13.5%, and the collateral is only the equipment to be purchased,

- Shmyhal said.

Details

According to him, all of this enables people and businesses to install solar panels, energy storage and cogeneration units.

"In this way, they will provide electricity for themselves and help the country survive the battle for light and heat," Shmyhal said.

Addendum

Earlier, Shmyhal reported that due to the difficult situation in the energy sector, the Cabinet of Ministers was removing barriers to the import and installation of energy equipment.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

EconomyPolitics

