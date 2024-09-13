Lithuanian Foreign Minister Landsbergis arrives in Kyiv to discuss the situation at the front and Western support

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis arrived on a visit to Kyiv, as reported by X on Friday, UNN writes.

I came back to Kyiv because that's what friends are for - Landsbergis wrote.

Details

According to LRT, in Ukraine he will meet with the country's leadership to "discuss the situation at the front, further military support from the West, Ukraine's integration into the European Union and NATO, as well as Lithuanian development cooperation projects.

Addendum

This is Landsbergis' ninth visit to Ukraine since Russia's invasion in February 2022.

Landsbergis has previously criticized the West for being too slow to provide assistance to Ukraine. Lithuania and some of its allies are calling for the lifting of restrictions on Ukraine's strikes on targets on Russian territory.

