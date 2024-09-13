Lithuanian Foreign Minister Landsbergis arrives in Kyiv to discuss the situation at the front and Western support
Kyiv • UNN
Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis is making his ninth visit to Kyiv since the start of the full-scale invasion. He will discuss the situation at the front, Western support, and Ukraine's integration into the EU and NATO.
Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis arrived on a visit to Kyiv, as reported by X on Friday, UNN writes.
I came back to Kyiv because that's what friends are for
Details
According to LRT, in Ukraine he will meet with the country's leadership to "discuss the situation at the front, further military support from the West, Ukraine's integration into the European Union and NATO, as well as Lithuanian development cooperation projects.
Addendum
This is Landsbergis' ninth visit to Ukraine since Russia's invasion in February 2022.
Landsbergis has previously criticized the West for being too slow to provide assistance to Ukraine. Lithuania and some of its allies are calling for the lifting of restrictions on Ukraine's strikes on targets on Russian territory.
Ukraine and Lithuania sign memorandum on defense cooperation11.09.24, 15:40 • 14216 views