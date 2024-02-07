Light sleet, rain, and gusts of wind: forecasters give forecast for February 7

Tomorrow, light sleet and rain, as well as gusts of wind are expected in Ukraine, UNN reports citing the Ukrainian Weather Center.

"At night in the northern and eastern regions there will be light sleet and rain, during the day in the west and north of the country there will be light rains; in the rest of the country there will be no precipitation. At night and in the morning in the northeast of the country there will be slush build-up, ice on the roads," the report says.

According to weather forecasters, gusts of 15-20 m/s are expected in Ukraine, except in the south and southeast, and 25-30 m/s in the highlands of the Carpathians.

The temperature will be 1-6° Celsius at night, 7-12° Celsius during the day, up to 16° Celsius in the south; in the eastern, Sumy regions and in the Carpathians, it will be 1-6° Celsius at night, 2-7° Celsius during the day, the Ukrainian Weather Center added.

