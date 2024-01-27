Law enforcers record consequences of hostile shelling in Kupiansk district

Law enforcement officers have recorded the consequences of russian aggression in Kupyansk district and launched pre-trial investigations into violations of the laws and customs of war. This was reported by the Prosecutor General's Office, UNN reports.

Details

Prosecutors, together with police investigators, collected evidence and recorded the consequences of the armed aggression of the russian federation. Pre-trial investigations have now been initiated into the violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

According to the investigation, on the morning of January 27, 2024, the occupiers fired on the village of Kurylivka, Kupiansk district. As a result, private households were damaged.

Also on January 26, around 23:30, the russian military struck Kupyansk. Residential buildings, garages, outbuildings, and cars were destroyed and damaged in the town.

Recall

Within the last day, about 15 settlements of Kharkiv region suffered artillery and mortar attacks/

Details of the nighttime Iskander missile strike on Sloviansk emerge, missile hits ceramic shop