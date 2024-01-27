ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Law enforcers record consequences of hostile shelling in Kupiansk district

Kyiv

Russian troops shelled civilian areas of Kupiansk district, Kharkiv region, on January 26-27, damaging houses and vehicles. These attacks are being investigated as war crimes.

Law enforcement officers have recorded the consequences of russian aggression in Kupyansk district and launched pre-trial investigations into violations of the laws and customs of war. This was reported by the Prosecutor General's Office, UNN reports.

Details

Prosecutors, together with police investigators, collected evidence and recorded the consequences of the armed aggression of the russian federation. Pre-trial investigations have now been initiated into the violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

According to the investigation, on the morning of January 27, 2024, the occupiers fired on the village of Kurylivka, Kupiansk district. As a result, private households were damaged.

Also on January 26, around 23:30, the russian military struck Kupyansk. Residential buildings, garages, outbuildings, and cars were destroyed and damaged in the town.

Recall

Within the last day, about 15 settlements of Kharkiv region suffered artillery and mortar attacks/

Anna Onishchenko

