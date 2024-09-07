Latvia to host drone coalition summit in support of Ukraine

Early next year, Latvia will host an international summit aimed at popularizing the activities of the drone coalition created to support Ukraine. This was stated by Latvian Defense Minister Andris Spruds, UNN reports.

Details

The International Drone Coalition Summit in Latvia will provide a platform for the coalition's leadership, drone experts from different countries, and manufacturers to meet.

In particular, they will discuss the supply of components for drones and the development of drone production in NATO member states.

Thus, we will create an opportunity for cooperation and organization of joint projects in the future in the field of unmanned aerial vehicles to provide targeted deliveries of drones to Ukraine, in accordance with its current needs - emphasized the Minister of Defense of Latvia

The defense minister also said that in 2025 Latvia will allocate 20 million euros to the international coalition of drones. According to him, Latvia and Ukraine have also signed an agreement to train Ukrainian soldiers in a drone piloting program.

Addendum

The Latvian Defense Ministry reported that since the coalition was founded in February this year, Latvia has supplied 3,000 combat drones of various types to Ukraine.

The Ministry of Defense will also continue to purchase Latvian-made drones for Ukraine's needs at the end of the year. Procurement volumes are divided into several stages to enable companies not only to gradually increase production volumes but also to adapt to Ukraine's needs.

Recall

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine lacks funds for mass production of long-range missiles and drones. He called on partners to invest in productionto stay ahead of Russia.