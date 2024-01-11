Large-scale student competitions "Side by Side All-Ukrainian School Leagues" will start soon: 162 teams from Odesa region are registered at once

Registration for the largest student competitions, the Side by Side All-Ukrainian School Leagues, is underway in Odesa Oblast. This is a presidential sports project that takes place under the slogan "Together We Will Win." So far, 162 teams have agreed to participate in the initiative, said Oleh Kiper, head of the OVA, reports UNN.

We are launching a cool project - the all-Ukrainian school league competition "Side by Side". The teams will compete in such sports as futsal, basketball, orienteering, volleyball, and cheerleading. 162 teams have already registered from Odesa region - he noted.

Registration is open until February 1. Prominent athletes of Odesa region are involved as ambassadors of the project.

"I am sure their own example will give our children a powerful motivation," Kiper added.

The head of the OVA assured that all activities will be carried out in coordination with law enforcement agencies, which will protect children from the risks that are possible in wartime.

"If you are not indifferent to sports and want to bring victory to your school, community, region, country, join us!" - emphasized Kiper