Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 117952 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 120476 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 196432 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 152495 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 152320 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 142680 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 197383 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112403 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 186215 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105072 views

Large natural fire continues in Kyiv region: fire spreads rapidly due to wind, radiation background is normal - SES

Large natural fire continues in Kyiv region: fire spreads rapidly due to wind, radiation background is normal - SES

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22719 views

A large wildfire in the Kyiv region is being extinguished. 399 rescuers, 103 units of SES equipment and 17 units of forestry equipment are involved.

A large fire in an open area in Kyiv region is being fought, the fire is spreading rapidly due to the wind, about 400 rescuers and heavy engineering equipment are involved, the radiation background is normal, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported on Monday, UNN reports.

Firefighting continues in the Kyiv region. Currently, 399 rescuers, 103 units of equipment from the State Emergency Service, brought in from different parts of Ukraine, and 17 units of equipment from the forestry are working at the scene. Due to strong winds, the fire is rapidly spreading to new areas

- the SES reported on social media.

According to the statement, 5 units of heavy engineering equipment are also involved in the firefighting to create mineralized strips. Bulldozers, tractors and heavy tractors are working, the SES said.

"Radiation and chemical protection specialists are constantly inspecting the area. The radiation background is normal," the statement said.

According to the KCSA, as of 08:00 on September 9, the level of air pollution in Kyiv is low, and the radiation background throughout the city is normal.

Addendum

The State Emergency Service does not specify where the fire is raging. At the same time, fires in the exclusion zone continued to be localized over the weekend, and the radiation background was normal. As of 20:00 on September 7, according to the Ministry of Environment, the fire has covered approximately more than 2600 hectares of territory in the Chornobyl zone. Of these, 900 hectares were covered in the Korogod forestry, 915 hectares in the Denysovetske forestry, 250 hectares in the Paryshiv forestry, and 550 hectares in the Lubyanka forestry. The final area covered by the fire will be determined after the fires are extinguished.

Fighting large-scale fires continues in the Chornobyl Exclusion Zone08.09.24, 01:50 • 20555 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyKyivKyiv region

