Large natural fire continues in Kyiv region: fire spreads rapidly due to wind, radiation background is normal - SES

A large fire in an open area in Kyiv region is being fought, the fire is spreading rapidly due to the wind, about 400 rescuers and heavy engineering equipment are involved, the radiation background is normal, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported on Monday, UNN reports.

Firefighting continues in the Kyiv region. Currently, 399 rescuers, 103 units of equipment from the State Emergency Service, brought in from different parts of Ukraine, and 17 units of equipment from the forestry are working at the scene. Due to strong winds, the fire is rapidly spreading to new areas - the SES reported on social media.

According to the statement, 5 units of heavy engineering equipment are also involved in the firefighting to create mineralized strips. Bulldozers, tractors and heavy tractors are working, the SES said.

"Radiation and chemical protection specialists are constantly inspecting the area. The radiation background is normal," the statement said.

According to the KCSA, as of 08:00 on September 9, the level of air pollution in Kyiv is low, and the radiation background throughout the city is normal.

Addendum

The State Emergency Service does not specify where the fire is raging. At the same time, fires in the exclusion zone continued to be localized over the weekend, and the radiation background was normal. As of 20:00 on September 7, according to the Ministry of Environment, the fire has covered approximately more than 2600 hectares of territory in the Chornobyl zone. Of these, 900 hectares were covered in the Korogod forestry, 915 hectares in the Denysovetske forestry, 250 hectares in the Paryshiv forestry, and 550 hectares in the Lubyanka forestry. The final area covered by the fire will be determined after the fires are extinguished.

