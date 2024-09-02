Land assaults by Russian Federation do not threaten Kherson - Likhovoy

At the moment, there is no reason to believe that Kherson is threatened by Russian land assaults. This was reported by Dmytro Lykhoviy, spokesman for the Tavria unit, during a telethon, UNN reports.

There are no grounds to say that Kherson is threatened by any land assaults. Yes, unfortunately, Kherson experiences several attacks from Russian MLRS every day, but it is not threatened by a Russian offensive ,” says Lykhovoy.

According to him, one of the reasons to rule out the possibility of an offensive on Kherson is the bridgeheads on the left bank, which help to hold back the Russians.

Recall

In the Kherson region, Russian troops shelled 13 localities over the past day , hitting critical infrastructure and residential buildings, wounding two people.