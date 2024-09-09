Kyiv region suffered enemy drone attack at night: targets were shot down, there were fires outside settlements
Kyiv • UNN
At night, air defense forces repelled an attack by enemy drones on the Kyiv region. Several targets were shot down, fires from the wreckage were extinguished, and there were no casualties or damage.
Kyiv region suffered an enemy drone attack at night, targets were shot down, there were fires from the wreckage, they were extinguished, there were no casualties or damage, Ruslan Kravchenko, head of the Kyiv RMA, wrote on Facebook on Monday, UNN reports.
At night, the Kyiv region was attacked by enemy attack drones. Air defense forces were operating in the region. Targets downed. There were no hits to residential or critical infrastructure. There were no civilian casualties. In two districts of the region, as a result of the fall of the wreckage of downed targets outside of settlements, grass and forest floor caught fire. The fires were extinguished
According to him, operational groups continue to work on fixing the consequences of the night attack.
