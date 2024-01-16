Kuleba on Putin: Hitler also pretended to be very strong for many years. We know how it ended

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has admitted that the war with Russia is "difficult" and denied that Russian President Vladimir Putin looks stronger after Ukraine's "unsuccessful" counteroffensive last summer. He said this in an interview with ABC News, according to UNN.

Kuleba acknowledged that the Russian military has "learned its lessons" and is now "much better adapted to this war," but predicted "more defeats" for Russia this year.

The foreign minister acknowledged that the war with russia is "difficult" but rejected the idea that russian president Vladimir Putin now looks stronger after Ukraine's failed counteroffensive in the summer.

"Hitler pretended to be very strong for many years, and we all know how it ended," Kuleba said.

The foreign minister refused to comment directly on the attacks on targets in Russia, but hinted that Kyiv is trying to show Russians that the war in Ukraine is having a negative impact at home.

"President Putin must explain to his people why all this is happening," he said.

I think it's useful to make them (Russian residents - ed.) realize from time to time that the reality outside their TV sets is different and can be much, much worse than their propaganda.

