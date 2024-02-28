Kuleba meets with Albanian Foreign Minister to discuss strengthening bilateral ties and support for Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
The Albanian Foreign Minister welcomed his Ukrainian counterpart to discuss strengthening bilateral ties and Albania's support for Ukraine's peace efforts and European aspirations.
Albanian Foreign Minister Ihli Hassani met with his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba to discuss the development of a dynamic partnership between the countries and Albania's support for Ukraine's Peace Formula and its Euro-Atlantic aspirations. The Albanian Foreign Minister announced this on Wednesday in social media, UNN reports.
I am very pleased to welcome my Ukrainian colleague Dmytro Kuleba to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Albania. We had very good discussions on strengthening bilateral ties and developing a dynamic partnership between our countries. Reassured my counterpart of Albania's firm support for President Zelensky's Peace Formula and Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic aspirations, including our commitment to help in the efforts to restore
