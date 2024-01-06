Kuleba commented on the US State Department's statement on the reduction of support for Ukraine

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has clarified the words of US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller that Washington will not always be able to provide military assistance to Ukraine at the level of 2022-2023. Kuleba commented on the State Department's statement live on Instagram during a conversation with journalist Vadym Karpiak, UNN reports .

Citation

There is no talk of support in 2024. The State Department said that when Ukraine is firmly on its feet, has enough weapons and resources to counter Russian aggression, then the amount of support can be reduced. But there is no question that it will be reduced in 2024, because, as the State Department representative said, Ukraine is not there yet, and it needs support in the amount stated Kuleba said.

He advised Ukrainians not to worry and not to get depressed.

Do not fuss. Don't look for additional problems to throw yourself into a state of agony and depression said the Foreign Minister.

Context

The day before, at a briefing, Matthew Miller said that the United States would support Ukraine, but "will not support military funding for Ukraine at the level of 2022-2023, because they want to help Ukraine build its own military-industrial base.

