Kuleba calls on the United States to do more to prevent American weapons components from entering Russia

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called on the US government and American companies to do more to prevent the supply of components to Russia, which are later used by Russian companies to produce weapons. Kuleba said this in an interview with ABC News, UNN reports.

It is noted that ABC News has obtained evidence that the missiles that Russia has launched against Ukraine use components made by Western and American companies.

Ukraine's Foreign Minister, in turn, called on these companies and the U.S. government to do more to prevent the sale of these components to Russia through indirect and sometimes non-transparent trade routes.

At the same time, Kuleba acknowledged that "there is no obvious solution" but hinted that "business channels can be interrupted" because "financial intelligence" can "quite easily" identify the routes that components take, and said that measures can be taken "through very careful, daily work.

Director of the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise Oleksandr Ruvin reportedthat the Russians are looking for ways to hide the fact that they use foreign components in the weapons they use to attack Ukraine on a daily basis.

In particular, the name of the manufacturer or a number that can be used to identify it is erased. He added that foreign partners are constantly asking which countries the components are from in order to take appropriate measures.

"They take this painfully. They are interested in which company, whose production, when the component was produced, because in many cases the Russians erase the numbers, erase the manufacturers. And we have to use special methods that we have to conduct examinations," Ruvin said.

