What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Kuleba calls on the United States to do more to prevent American weapons components from entering Russia

Kuleba calls on the United States to do more to prevent American weapons components from entering Russia

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25850 views

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba urged the U.S. government and U.S. companies to do more to prevent weapons components from entering Russia

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called on the US government and American companies to do more to prevent the supply of components to Russia, which are later used by Russian companies to produce weapons. Kuleba said this in an interview with ABC News, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that ABC News has obtained evidence that the missiles that Russia has launched against Ukraine use components made by Western and American companies.

Ukraine's Foreign Minister, in turn, called on these companies and the U.S. government to do more to prevent the sale of these components to Russia through indirect and sometimes non-transparent trade routes.

At the same time, Kuleba acknowledged that "there is no obvious solution" but hinted that "business channels can be interrupted" because "financial intelligence" can "quite easily" identify the routes that components take, and said that measures can be taken "through very careful, daily work.

Optional

Director of the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise Oleksandr Ruvin reportedthat the Russians are looking for ways to hide the fact that they use foreign components in the weapons they use to attack Ukraine on a daily basis.

In particular, the name of the manufacturer or a number that can be used to identify it is erased. He added that foreign partners are constantly asking which countries the components are from in order to take appropriate measures.

"They take this painfully. They are interested in which company, whose production, when the component was produced, because in many cases the Russians erase the numbers, erase the manufacturers. And we have to use special methods that we have to conduct examinations," Ruvin said.

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Zakhar Podkidyshev

WarPolitics

