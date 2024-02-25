$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 35942 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 136374 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 83283 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 305066 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 254516 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 198104 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 235095 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 252472 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 158588 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372334 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Kubrakov: Ukraine is holding consultations on opening airspace

Kyiv • UNN

 • 27134 views

Ukraine is consulting with U.S. and European regulators on opening its airspace and has begun the formal process by submitting applications and risk assessments, although no timeline has been set due to complex security issues.

Kubrakov: Ukraine is holding consultations on opening airspace

Ukraine is conducting consultations on the issue of opening airspace, said Oleksandr Kubrakov, Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction - Minister of Development of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure of Ukraine during the forum "Ukraine. Year 2024", writes UNN.    

We are consulting with American and European safety regulators on the opening of aviation space. It is a complicated process, but Ukraine is taking the first formal steps now. These weeks we are submitting official applications and risk assessments to the relevant regulators. No one will give us a definite timeframe. There are complex security issues here, and it is important for us that European and American security regulators confirm our algorithm of actions in this direction

- Kubrakov said.

11.04.23, 18:01 • 1018852 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

