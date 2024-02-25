Kubrakov: Ukraine is holding consultations on opening airspace

Ukraine is conducting consultations on the issue of opening airspace, said Oleksandr Kubrakov, Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction - Minister of Development of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure of Ukraine during the forum "Ukraine. Year 2024", writes UNN.

We are consulting with American and European safety regulators on the opening of aviation space. It is a complicated process, but Ukraine is taking the first formal steps now. These weeks we are submitting official applications and risk assessments to the relevant regulators. No one will give us a definite timeframe. There are complex security issues here, and it is important for us that European and American security regulators confirm our algorithm of actions in this direction