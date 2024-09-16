ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump set a condition for Zelenskyy to resume negotiations with the US

Trump set a condition for Zelenskyy to resume negotiations with the US

February 28, 10:28 PM
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian "Shahed"

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

03:40 AM
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM
Kremlin uses Zelensky's conflicts to split Ukraine - Schemes

Kremlin uses Zelensky's conflicts to split Ukraine - Schemes

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30108 views

The Russian Social Design Agency is using internal conflicts in Ukraine to destabilize the country. It spreads disinformation about the country's leadership and produces forged documents to discredit the Armed Forces.

The Russian “Social Design Agency” (SDA) of political strategist Ilya Gambashidze, which works on behalf of the Russian Presidential Administration, is actively using the difficult relations between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his internal opponents - former President Petro Poroshenko, former Commander-in-Chief Valeriy Zaluzhnyy, and current Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko - to polarize society and destabilize the political situation in Ukraine. This is stated in the investigation of the Radio Liberty project “Schemes”, reports UNN

Details

Journalists of Skhemy received internal documents of the Social Design Agency, which is under EU and US sanctions, as part of an international journalistic consortium that includes the German media Süddeutsche Zeitung, NDR, WDR, and the Estonian publication Delfi. Some of these documents were also made public by US law enforcement.

Fake news factory: disinformation and discrediting the Ukrainian leadership

The leaked documents describe disinformation strategies used by the Kremlin to undermine the situation in Ukraine. One of these narratives is to discredit the country's top leadership by leaking fictitious military negotiations that allegedly discuss Zaluzhnyi's possible resignation and President Zelenskyi's lack of authority among officers.

The party also planned to use the potential resignation of Zaluzhnyi to promote the following theses: “If Zaluzhnyi had been there, Avdiivka would not have been surrendered.” In addition, the agency developed the “Who are you for?” campaign, which contrasted Zelenskyi with Zaluzhnyi and Zelenskyi with Klitschko, distributing thematic infographics, memes, and cartoons aimed at both Ukrainian and European audiences.

Forgery of documents to discredit the Armed Forces of Ukraine

In addition to information campaigns, ASD produces forged official documents to discredit the Ukrainian military. Among these fakes is a fabricated order allegedly issued by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, equating surrender to treason. The purpose of this is to discredit the military and political leadership of Ukraine and demoralize the Armed Forces.

Skhemy journalists, together with their European colleagues, have studied thousands of files from the leaked documents of Gambashidze's company as part of the Fake News Factory project. They found that ASD systematically uses disinformation to discredit Ukraine, its leadership and citizens, as well as leaders of Western countries that support Ukraine, promoting the interests of Russia and European politicians who support them.

Family of ex-NSDC Deputy Secretary Gladkovsky builds a new villa in the resort region of Spain - Schemes
18.07.24, 21:39

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

War
Politics

