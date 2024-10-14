Kremlin comments on NATO nuclear exercises: further escalation of tensions
Kyiv • UNN
Peskov said that NATO's nuclear exercises are escalating tensions in the context of the war in Ukraine. He also rejected the statement about the possibility of a Russian attack on NATO, calling it illogical.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that NATO's annual nuclear exercises, which began today, October 14, are escalating tensions in light of the "hot war" unfolding in Ukraine. UNN reports this with reference to Reuters.
In the context of the ongoing hot war within the Ukrainian conflict, such exercises lead to nothing but further escalation of tensions
Peskov also rejected a statement by the head of Germany's foreign intelligence service, Bruno Kahl, who said earlier on Monday that Russian forces would be able to attack NATO territory no later than the end of this decade.
"russia has never moved its military infrastructure towards naTo, it has always been the other way around," peskov said.
"Therefore, to say that it is the Russian armed forces that pose a danger to anyone is absolutely wrong, illogical and, most importantly, contrary to the entire course of history that has led to the confrontation that we are now experiencing together," Peskov added.
Recall
Last week, NATO Secretary Mark Rutte announced that on October 14, NATO will begin its annual nuclear exercise amid increasing nuclear rhetoric from Russian President Vladimir Putin.
About 2,000 troops and 60 aircraft from 13 allied countries will take part in maneuvers.