Kravchenko congratulated the defenders of the sky from the 635th separate anti-aircraft machine gun battalion on the anniversary of their foundation

The head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration Ruslan Kravchenko congratulated the soldiers of the 635th Separate Anti-Aircraft Machine Gun Battalion on the anniversary of the unit's foundation, UNN reports citing the Kyiv RMA.

"Every night is a challenge for the defenders of the sky. Because defending the Ukrainian sky and the lives of Ukrainians is a great responsibility. Today, I congratulated the 635th Separate Anti-Aircraft Machine Gun Battalion on the anniversary of its foundation. These are incredible heroes who protect the sky of Kyiv region. After today's difficult night due to the Russian air attack, it was even more honorable to thank each of them. And to wish every "hunt" for a Russian shakedown or missile to be successful," Ruslan Kravchenko said.

He reminded that the Kyiv RMA, together with the districts, responsible businesses and philanthropists, had handed over 72 pickup trucks to the military to carry out combat missions, 41 of which were donated by AWT Bavaria.

At the expense of the region, all SUVs were equipped with turrets, thermal imaging sights, electronic tablets, smartphones, uninterruptible power supplies, searchlights, communication and video recording systems. In addition, districts and businesses purchased 5 minibuses for our "catchers" of enemy targets.

"I have brought another experimental off-road vehicle for the guys to see. If it is fully suitable for combat missions, we will look for funds to purchase several units. The results of our Heroes' work are impressive. We are working together for the Victory, so that the number of downed air targets will be even higher and the residents of Kyiv region will always be safe," Ruslan Kravchenko emphasized.