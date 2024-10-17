Klitschko: Podilsko-Voskresenskyi bridge will be fully opened in early November
Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko has announced plans to fully reopen the Podilsko-Voskresenskyi Bridge in early November. Currently, work is underway under the railroad, where reinforced concrete piles are being installed in a 90-meter-long tunnel.
Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said that in early November, all traffic on the Podilsko-Voskresenskyi Bridge will be fully launched. He said this on the air of KIEV24, reports UNN.
As of today, the construction work has been completed at the site, and the 90-meter tunnel under the railroad is underway, with reinforced concrete piles being installed. By the end of October or beginning of November, we plan to launch all traffic on the Podilsko-Voskresenskyi Bridge
Earlier it was reportedthat by the end of October it is planned to resume full traffic on the South Bridge for private vehicles and public buses.
