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Kim Kardashian revealed her father's last words before his death, in which he predicted her future success

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24 views

Before his death, Robert Kardashian assured his daughter that she would succeed and asked her to take care of the family. He died of cancer in 2003.

Kim Kardashian revealed her father's last words before his death, in which he predicted her future success

American TV star Kim Kardashian has spoken in detail for the first time about one of her last conversations with her father, Robert Kardashian, who died of esophageal cancer in 2003. Shortly before his death, he expressed confidence that his daughter would achieve great success. E! News reports this, citing the star's new biography, "The Citizen Kim," UNN writes.

Details

According to 46-year-old Kardashian, during their last full conversation, her father said words that she remembered for the rest of her life.

I know you will succeed — I can see it. It's as if I can see what your entire life will be like

— Kim recalled his words.

Her father asked Kim to look after the family

The TV star said that they were lying next to each other on the couch watching a movie when her father put his hand on her leg and assured her that everything would be all right for her.

In addition, Robert Kardashian asked his daughter to take care of her siblings, especially her younger brother Rob, who was only 16 at the time.

Take care of the others. And make sure your brother is all right

— Kim recounted her father's words.

She also recalled their last moments together, when Robert was no longer able to speak. Kim then thanked him for raising her and for the life lessons that she promised to pass on to her own children.

Robert Kardashian died in 2003, just three months after being diagnosed with stage-four esophageal cancer. Kim was 22 at the time.

She later became one of America's most famous TV stars and founded her own businesses, including the SKIMS brand.

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Stepan Haftko

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