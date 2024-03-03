Kherson region: Russians attacked Poniativka village at night and killed a local resident

$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
01:24 PM • 14987 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

01:12 PM • 46422 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 38140 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM • 201050 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 182872 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 174052 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 219864 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 248953 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 154774 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 371550 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 162906 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 57477 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 76019 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 38473 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 30567 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 10464 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
01:12 PM • 46422 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
April 4, 06:27 AM • 201050 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 164185 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 182872 views
Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 9486 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 19043 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 19722 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 31468 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 39342 views
Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Kherson region: Russians attacked Poniativka village at night and killed a local resident

Kyiv • UNN

 • 30081 views

At night, Russians attacked the village of Ponyativka in the Kherson region, killing a local resident born in 1966.

Kherson region: Russians attacked Poniativka village at night and killed a local resident

At night, Russians attacked the village of Ponyativka in Kherson region. They killed a local resident. This was reported by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin, UNN reports.

Last night, the occupiers shelled the village of Ponyativka in the Darya community. Unfortunately, a man born in 1966 sustained life-threatening injuries. Rescuers removed his body from the rubble.  Our sincere condolences to the family of the deceased.

- Prokudin wrote.

In the morning, Russians shelled Kherson. At least five hits to residential buildings were recorded in the city. This was reported  by Roman Mrochko, head of the Kherson MBA.

The CMA also reported that a 65-year-old man was injured by shrapnel as a result of the attack. However, the victim refused medical assistance.

War
Kherson
