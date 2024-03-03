Kherson region: Russians attacked Poniativka village at night and killed a local resident

At night, Russians attacked the village of Ponyativka in Kherson region. They killed a local resident. This was reported by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin, UNN reports.

Last night, the occupiers shelled the village of Ponyativka in the Darya community. Unfortunately, a man born in 1966 sustained life-threatening injuries. Rescuers removed his body from the rubble. Our sincere condolences to the family of the deceased. - Prokudin wrote.

In the morning, Russians shelled Kherson. At least five hits to residential buildings were recorded in the city. This was reported by Roman Mrochko, head of the Kherson MBA.

The CMA also reported that a 65-year-old man was injured by shrapnel as a result of the attack. However, the victim refused medical assistance.