A Russian intelligence agent posing as a Ukrainian military officer was detained in Nikolaev
Kyiv • UNN
SBU CI detained a Russian military intelligence agent who was collecting data on air defense locations and military hospitals in ten regions of Ukraine. The detainee faces life imprisonment; he had previously planned to join the Wagner PMC.
Law enforcement officers detained a Russian military intelligence agent who posed as a military man and spied in ten regions of Ukraine at once. This was stated by the Security Service of Ukraine, UNN reports.
Details
According to SBU counter-intelligence, the agent operated in Donetsk, Kharkiv, Dnipro, Kherson, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Vinnytsia, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad and Chernivtsi regions.
The detained 22-year-old resident of Kherson region traveled around the regions in turn by bus. In each region, he tried to reconnoiter air defense locations, as well as the coordinates of military hospitals and other medical facilities where Ukrainian soldiers were undergoing inpatient treatment.
The traitor passed the information to the Russian secret service via messenger.
The Security Service thwarted the agent's plans and detained him red-handed while he was reconnoitering the locations of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in Mykolaiv.
The SBU seized a cell phone from the detainee, on which he was preparing an agent's "report" and sending it to the Russian group's contacts. The SBU CI has already identified the names of the persons involved. SBU investigators served the agent a notice of suspicion under Part 2 of Art. 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law)
The offender is currently in custody without the right to be released on bail. He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.
Addendum
Law enforcers found out that after completing the agent's tasks, the occupiers promised to "evacuate" their accomplice to the aggressor country and employ him in the Wagner PMC.
According to the case, the defendant wanted to join this group to fight against Ukraine.
Recall
A 34-year-old UN volunteer was detained in Donetsk region, who, according to the SBU, turned out to be an FSB agent. According to the SBU, he was collecting data on the locations of the Ukrainian military to plan enemy attacks on Pokrovsk.