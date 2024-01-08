Kherson MP Ihor Semenchev Sr. found guilty of collaboration

A deputy of the Kherson City Council was sentenced to 10 years in prison for collaboration with the occupiers. The sentence to the so-called "deputy head of the military-civilian administration of Kherson" during the occupation of the city by the Russians was reported by the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office, UNN reports .

Obviously, we are talking about Igor Semenchev Sr. who defected to the enemy during the occupation.

Following a public prosecution by the prosecutors of the Podil District Prosecutor's Office in Kyiv and the Malynovskyi District Prosecutor's Office in Odesa, a deputy of the Kherson City Council was found guilty of collaboration (Part 5 of Article 111-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). He was sentenced to 10 years in prison with disqualification to hold positions in state and local government for 15 years and confiscation of property. - the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office reported.

According to open sources, during the occupation of the region, Semenchev served as the deputy governor of the Kherson region.

According to law enforcement, while holding this pseudo-position, he performed organizational, administrative and economic functions in illegal authorities established in the temporarily occupied territory of Kherson region.

Prosecutors in court proved that the convict accepted the offer of cooperation from representatives of the Russian armed forces and was proclaimed "deputy head of the military-civilian administration of Kherson".

Earlier, the district prosecutor's office served a notice of suspicion to the deputy's son, who is also a member of the Kherson City Council, on the fact of cooperation with representatives of the aggressor state (Part 6 of Article 111-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The investigation proved that Semenchev Jr. was one of the organizers of the rally in support of the occupiers' actions and took a direct active part in it.